Jim Gaffigan joins the cast of Stargirl Season 2

The second season of the Stargirl series will feature actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan in one of the central roles of the production. According to information obtained by the website Entertainment Weekly, Gaffigan was cast to live the genius Thunderbolt. In fact, he will only lend his voice to him, since the character will be constructed by computer graphics.

Thunderbolt is described by the producers as a mystical genius from the distant lands of Bahdnesia. In the comics, there is a very interesting narrative arc involving the character, who has everything to stir up the electrifying conflicts of the second season of Stargirl.

Among the powers of the Thunderbolt, the ability to fulfill various wishes of anyone who can summon it stands out. But as is to be expected for a character of this size, these desires can end up becoming a real headache after some time.

Jim Gaffigan’s curriculum is also very conducive and consistent with this new work, as he gave his voice to iconic characters in the animated Star vs. TV series. the Forces of Evil and Bob’s Burgers.

He is also well known for his numerous stand-up comedy performances and small, but hard-hitting appearances on shows like Sex and the City and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. One of the actor’s most notable works, without a doubt, is in the comedy The Jim Gaffigan Show, shown on TV Land.

For now, there is no premiere date for the second season of Stargirl, but we already know that it will not take place on DC streaming, but on The CW. The cast also includes Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.

Curious about the arrival of this new character? Tell us!



