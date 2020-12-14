Jim Cramer explains why he bought $ 17K bitcoin

Jim Cramer, hedge fund manager, joined the famous economist and investors who announced that they bought bitcoin. Making evaluations in the “Crazy Money with Cramer” program on CNBC, the successful investor explained why he bought Bitcoin at the price of 17 thousand dollars.

Cramer, the co-founder of the website The Street and host of another program on CNBC, has been following Bitcoin for a long time, and when a discussion on CNBC in July 2017 that Bitcoin could reach $ 1 million one day, he said:

“Bitcoin can reach $ 1 million. Because European banks are constantly receiving BTC to prevent hacker software. Bitcoin is seen as a shortcut in cybersecurity. A way to pay the bad guys… ”

In the summer of 2018, at a time when Bitcoin was below $ 6,000, Cramer seemed to have lost faith in BTC this time:

“I think the circumstances are now against Bitcoin. I’m not saying ‘it’s over time’ but it’s like the sun is going down for Bitcoin.

By 2020, things seemed to have changed a lot for Cramer. Cramer was convinced to buy Bitcoins in September by participating in the podcast of Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Morgan Creek Digital, nicknamed “Pomp”, which was revolutionary for him.

Speaking to Katherine Ross, reporter for The Street, which he founded, Cramer explained that he has been buying Bitcoin for a while and added this week as well:

“Getting the price to $ 17K seemed to me a reasonable place to buy BTC. I will continue to buy. If it falls, I will buy more and I will increase the number I have. I want to diversify my portfolio. I have some gold in my hand. I want to add some Bitcoin too. I am thinking of buying it in a way that will not cost too much for me. But Bitcoin is important. There must be a balance between my assets “



