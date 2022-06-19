Jim Carrey’s Retirement Makes Sonic 3 Villain Theory More Important

Due to the fact that Jim Carrey, who played the evil Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, may soon retire, the theory that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 may include Sonic Metal has become more important. Given the popularity of the Sonic feature film franchise, Sonic 2 has already created Sonic 3. However, the future of the franchise was difficult when Kerry announced that he planned to retire from the game. Fortunately, Sonic 2 foreshadowed the appearance of two new villains in Sonic 3: Shadow the Hedgehog and Metal Sonic.

While Shadow is the more obvious villain, due to the mid-credits appearance of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Sonic series also subtly hints that Metal Sonic may appear in Sonic 3. Created by Dr. Robotnik, Metal Sonic was an evil robot. modeled after the hero he was created to destroy. Given Dr. Robotnik’s desire to use Sonic’s power for his own purposes, it is quite logical that he would like to build a robot that could copy Sonic. In addition, the Sonic films mostly drew inspiration from three video games: Sonic 2, Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. If Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to pull from this era, the only remaining video game is the Sonic CD, which included the debut Metal Sonic game.

However, this game also features a female hedgehog Amy Rose for the first time. Given that there have already been rumors that Amy Rose will join the Sonic films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can easily introduce her and Metal Sonic at the same time. Without Carrie portraying Sonic’s nemesis, Eggman, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will need another villain, just as dangerous, if not more dangerous. Although Shadow could potentially fill this role, it is likely that there will be a second antagonist in Sonic 3. Based on earlier events and clues in the Sonic franchise, Metal Sonic would be the perfect villain, allowing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to explore the legacy of Dr. Robotnik and reveal a powerful enemy.

While Dr. Robotnik may not appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the triquel may have to deal with the consequences of his actions in order to preserve the trilogy’s storyline. A scene in the middle credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already established this, explaining that G.U.N. Agents have discovered the coordinates of a secret laboratory containing Shadow in the database about Dr. Robotnik. In addition, the scene showed that Dr. Robotnik’s loyal assistant, Agent Stone, survived the final battle of Sonic 2 and disguised himself as a G.U.N. agent. Since Metal Sonic was one of Dr. Robotnik’s greatest creations, it made sense for Agent Stone to use Sonic’s pen to enhance Sonic’s Metal and take revenge on the hedgehog. Thus, Metal Sonic would not only become part of the legacy of Dr. Robotnik, but also symbolically realize his desire to seize the power of Sonic for himself.

Also, if Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can’t include Dr. Robotnik, he’ll need another dangerous, interesting villain to replace him. As a complex character and one of Sonic’s greatest rivals, Shadow the Hedgehog seems like an obvious choice and is likely to be the cause of most of the conflict in Sonic 3. However, Shadow often gets nice and joins Sonic at the end of video games, assuming he will do the same in Sonic 3. On the contrary, the only Metal Sonic’s goal is to prove his superiority over Sonic by eliminating him. Because of this, it used to take entire teams of heroes to defeat him, which made him one of Sonic’s most difficult enemies. If Shadow eventually becomes good, he can join the heroes to battle Metal Sonic in the perfect twist of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.