Jim Carrey announced that he intends to retire from cinema after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which could mean the death of the third film in the successful franchise of video game films. In all the media over the years, most of Sonic’s personality has been associated with Eggman. Completing the trilogy without Jim Carrey’s interpretation of the character would be more than disappointing. That would be a disaster in many ways.

Dr. Robotnik, also known as Eggman, is a staple of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. He is the sworn enemy of the Blue Spot and the most constant enemy. He has annoyed Sonic and his friends since the very first game in 1991 and has generally been the most constant enemy in games, comics and cartoons. His popularity is also unmistakable. There are very few games in which he does not raise his head, even if he is not the main antagonist, for example, in the case of Sonic Heroes or Sonic and the Secret Rings.

The loss of Jim Carrey will be a serious downgrade of the films about Sonic the hedgehog, both because of the image of Kerry and because of what the character himself brings to the series. Following Eggman Kerry’s near-perfect casting in Sonic the Hedgehog would be a daunting task. Moreover, Eggman plays an important role in ensuring that the Sonic Adventure 2 storyline works properly. If Sonic Adventure 2 really is the plot from which the plot is taken in the first place, then the absence of Eggman in the sequel condemns the character to the fact that he will miss the best developments that his character has ever had in games.

At the moment, it will be almost impossible to replace Eggman. Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik has become a staple of these films, in no small part because of its charmingly over-portrayal. He brings an energy to the character that no one else can imitate, making any attempts to remake him unthinkable. However, even without his remaking, replacing Eggman as the main antagonist would be an uphill battle, since the main contender for this role in the next Sonic movie, G.U.N, represents a definite step backwards. G.U.N, traditionally presented as a splinter military group, remained largely faceless until Shadow the Hedgehog was ridiculed in 2005, which made them far less memorable. Unfortunately, the implied direction with Shadow also does not inspire confidence.

Not only will Kerry’s departure deprive the series of one of its best elements, but the implied story of the next film essentially requires Eggman’s presence. Eggman plays an integral role throughout the story of Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow the Hedgehog’s debut game, to the point where his character is crucial to Shadow’s own character arc. Unlike Knuckles in Sonic 2, Eggman does not manipulate Shadow. They have a common goal — to destroy the GUN, and they work together throughout the game. The Shadow acts entirely of its own volition. However, the teaser of the next movie pretty much implies that he will completely abandon this arc in favor of Shadow being just a weapon used by G.U.N to neutralize Sonic. This will only deprive the character of his freedom of action in the story, making him another puppet, just with someone else pulling the strings.

Perhaps the most annoying drawback with Jim Carrey’s departure will be the lack of an opportunity to see how Eggman reaches the narrative potential of his video game colleague on the big screen in real time. Turning him into something more than just an evil scientist with a mustache, Sonic Adventure 2 added more difficulty levels that helped Eggman become a more versatile character. This was best represented in what is almost universally considered Eggman’s best moment in any Sonic game, when he talks to the same genius, Tails, about his admiration for his grandfather. This moment in the game represents his best character arc in 30 years of gaming. If Jim Carrey does leave the game after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the next movie will almost certainly be worse because of it.