Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey has proposed himself to play Joe Biden on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, producer Lorne Michaels revealed.

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live to go head-to-head with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, the show’s producer, Lorne Michaels, announced Wednesday.

Michaels explained that the show will include three new characters in season 46, plus it will feature the cast from last season and add Carrey as Joe Biden.

“They will see the same people. I mean, Maya Rudolph will return and Alec (Baldwin) will return. And Jim Carrey is going to play Biden, ”Michaels said during an interview with Vulture.

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on the upcoming season of #SNL.​ https://t.co/SLwlQKMO8Z — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 16, 2020

He explained that it was the actor from “La Máscara” who expressed interest in the role, and now it will be part of season 46 of the legendary American series.

Jim Carrey will be Joe Biden’s fourth performer

Biden had already been played by three different actors during the previous SNL season: First Woody Harrelson, who played him three times; then Jason Sudeikis, who played Biden as Barack Obama’s vice president and reprized him in one episode in February 2020, and by John Mulaney during one more episode that same month.

The cast is also joined by Laure Holt, an actress, comedian, singer, and improviser who was a home performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles, Punkie Johnson, a comedian and writer who has worked at Space Force and Corporate, and Andrew Dismukes, who has served as a staff writer for SNL since season 43.

Michaels announced that NBC’s star variety show will be recorded with a limited live audience when he returns to the studio on October 3, as part of prevention measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need the audience, obviously. With comedy, when you don’t hear the answer, it’s different. With the type of comedy we do, which is often extensive, time is wasted without an audience, ”said the experienced producer.

Earlier this week, NBC revealed that the entire cast of Saturday Night Live season 45 would be returning for the new season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson.



