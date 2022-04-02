Jim Carrey “takes a break from acting” and “probably” retires: “I’ve done enough”

To the background! Jim Carrey has announced that he is “pretty serious” about retiring from acting.

“I really like my quiet life, I really like to paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel — and this is something that you may never hear from other celebrities as long as time exists — I’ve had enough,” the 60-year-old comedian told Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 31. “I’ve done enough. I’ve had enough.”

Noting that he is “probably” retiring, the Canadian native explained: “It depends if the angels bring some script written in gold ink that tells me it’s going to be very important for people to see this, I could keep going down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

The author of “Memoirs and Disinformation” explained that he “will always talk to Dolly [Parton]” if she wants him to appear in her future biopic, calling her an otherworldly talent.

The In Living Color graduate, who has starred in Ace Ventura, Bruce Almighty, Dumb and Dumber and other films over the years, most recently starred in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The film will be released on April 8.

“The mustache is an extension of his ego,” said the author of How Roland Rolls about the appearance of his character, Dr. Robotnik. “I wanted it to be even more. It’s my magnetic personality that holds [the glasses].”

The Golden Globe winner said his grandson Jackson “loves” Kerry’s role in the franchise. “He makes fun of me [when we play the game]. He says nasty things about me all the time. …He’s very cool.”

The “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” star is also releasing a special comedy in June with Chris Rock, John Stamos and other stars in honor of Bob Saget. Earlier this week, Kerry sided with the 57-year-old Rock after Will Smith punched him in the face at the Academy Awards.

“I was sick,” the Grammy nominee said of the incident during an appearance on CBS Morning on Tuesday, March 29. — I was sick of the applause [when Smith later won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role]. I felt that Hollywood was simply characterless for the most part. It was really like, “Oh, that’s a really clear indication that we’re not a cool club anymore.”

The 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate “should have” been arrested, the “Truman Show” star said at the time, adding: “[Rock] didn’t want the hassle, [but] I would have announced this morning that I sued Will for $200 million, because this video will there always, it will be omnipresent. This insult will last for a very long time.”