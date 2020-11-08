Jim Carrey portrayed Ace Ventura on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey goes viral on Twitter for his reference to Ace Ventura during his parody of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey joined Saturday Night Live with host Dave Chapelle and musical guest Foo Fighters this Saturday, November 7, for his long-awaited performance of Joe Biden and his parody of Donald Trump.

The episode was slow to start thanks to some college football, but it eventually got going and featured a variety of skits, including one about the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

There have been some trending topics on Twitter since the Saturday Night Live episode aired last night, including Jim Carrey.

Carrey taunts Trump with Ace Ventura

The actor known for comedy movies has been playing the new president-elect, Joe Biden, for Saturday Night Live as we previously reported on Somagnews.

There has been a lot of debate about his interpretation, which resurfaced last night on social media. However, it wasn’t the only reason Jim Carrey was trending.

During the opening parody, in which Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) celebrated their victory, Jim Carrey made a reference to one of his most famous films: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

One of the most recognized Ace Venture lines is proclaiming “loser”, which he paid tribute to last night while playing Biden. Many people were excited about the reference and took to Twitter to comment.

You can see some of SNL’s tweets related to Jim Carrey below:

JIM CARREY DID ONE OF HIS THINGS!!! ❤️ https://t.co/6WPlDL2d23 — Lucas Rush (@lucasrush) November 8, 2020

7 year old me when Jim Carrey did Ace Ventura on SNL pic.twitter.com/Gzu57HDTcx — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) November 8, 2020

LUUUOOOOOOOOZZZZZEEEEERRRRR BIG MOOD @JimCarrey — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2020

Jim Carrey just brought the Ace Ventura Le-HOOOO-SEEE-HER out of retirement and everyone born between 1979 and 1984 has finally be completely and utterly validated. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 8, 2020

What did you think of Jim Carrey’s parody on Saturday Night Live? Do you think his “Joe Biden” looks like the real thing? Tell us what you think of his Ace Ventura-style jokes about the defeat of Donald Trump.



