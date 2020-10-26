Jim Carrey made a million dollars for this movie

Jim Carrey is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer, who rose to fame in the early 1990s. After his work on Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Carrey starred in The Mask. It became a huge success and Jim Carrey was nominated for a Golden Globe for his appearance in the film.

During the following years, Jim Carrey’s fame continued to rise, and he would appear in other great hits such as Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Batman Forever. But in 1996, Jim Carrey was featured in the Ben Stiller-directed film The Cable Guy.

While the movie was a huge game changer for Jim Carrey and allowed him to flex his dramatic muscles, playing a creepy cable fitter, the movie was not well received by critics at all.

For his starring role in The Cable Guy, Carrey was paid around $ 20 million and a gross stake of 15%. At the time, the salary was unheard of and set a new standard for how much a main star could earn. In fact, some argued that it was a “very dangerous precedent,” the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Despite the fact that Jim Carrey gave an interesting performance, critics criticized the film and it is considered one of his least successful films, at least in terms of critical reception.

Still, The Cable Guy made some money at the box office, so between that and Jim Carrey’s big payday, he’s likely been able to bounce back from the bad reviews without too much of a headache.



