Jim and Mayim are planning their return for this drama

Actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory have met again on the film sets, but for the new Fox series, called, “Call Me Kat”.

The actress who played Amy in The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, will make her debut in the Fox comedy “Call Me Kat” on January 3, 2021.

The story is based on the successful British comedy by actress Miranda Hart. But, Bialik will play Kat, a single woman who owns a cat cafe in Louisville, who used the money her mother had saved for her mother for her nuptials, but ended up buying the premises.

But the series will executive produce the famous actor and Amy’s partner on The Big Bang Theory series, Jim Parsons, as well as Mayim Bialik who will also executive produce.

Although Jim Parsons did not talk about whether he would make a cameo in Call Me Kat, he couldn’t help but show off what he loves most about the project and this is what he said:

“I don’t know about a cameo, but I’d say never say never.”

Without a doubt, it is possible that the actor and now producer Parsons, could appear in the Call Me Kat series with Mayim Bialik.



