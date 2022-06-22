Jill Zarin stuns in a latex mini dress at the premiere of the second season of the series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

Jill Sarin is back! The New York native appeared in a bold image at the premiere of the second season of the TV series “Real Housewives: A Journey for Girls”.

About last night: Take a look at the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and beyond

On the red carpet, which took place on Tuesday, June 21, the 58-year-old former star of “The Real Housewives of New York” shone in a latex dress by Laquan Smith. The ensemble featured a corset design, “princess” sleeves and a length above the knees. The dress is the same dress that Taisha Adams wore at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Unscripted on June 5.

Zarin complemented her look with transparent tights and ombre pumps. The reality star styled her red locks in loose waves and made smoky eye makeup.

Zarin will appear alongside former housewives Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcil, Vicky Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong in the second part of The Peacock series. Women will enjoy a vacation at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Berkshire, where chaos always reigns.

It’s About Tom: 19 Stories about Real Housewives Who Defined a Decade on Bravo

Zarin played the main role in RHONY from season 1 to season 4. During her participation in the series, fans watched Zarin’s explosive quarrel with Bethenny Frankel, who also joined the franchise in season 1. 51-year-old Frankel left RHONY for the first time after season 3 and returned for the season. 7. The Skinnygirl tycoon is gone forever after season 11.

After the quarrel, Zarin and Frankel corrected themselves. After Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin, lost his battle with cancer in January 2018, Frankel attended the funeral and spent a heartfelt moment with Jill outside the service, which aired on season 9 of the Bravo show. Most recently, they bumped into each other while traveling. “So, this girl is going on a plane… #mention everything #getahobby #ifwingscantalk,” Frankel captioned a selfie of herself and Jill on July 20 aboard the plane.

The most memorable moments of the “real Housewives” reunion of All time

The sweet reunion came after Jill told Andy Cohen on the 2021 episode “Watch What Happens Live” that she would never be friends with Frankel again. As for what caused the former best friends to fall out, Frankel accused Zarin of being jealous of her newfound success, while Zarin claimed that Frankel was not by her side when her husband was afraid of cancer. The two women refused to put up with each other at various points in the third season before Frankel left the series.