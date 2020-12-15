Jihoon asks for money to buy his son from Deavan Clegg

Although season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ended a few weeks ago, the lives of Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee had already changed a long time ago, so they are now fighting for custody of their son.

For some time now, fans have been familiar with the ongoing feud between estranged couple Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee and the continual back and forth over whether or not Jihoon wants to see his son, Taeyang.

But now things are moving to another point, as the same fans of the show and followers of the couple, have been getting involved in their personal affairs.

Jihoon Lee’s supporters have quietly started a fundraiser for him to enter a custody battle for his son with his former partner, Deavan Clegg.

The fundraiser that started a few weeks ago shows an image of the couple with their children, with the following description:

“Please help Jihoon in the custody battle for his wonderful son, Taeyang. His story attracted the international attention of a US-based television show, and now he needs our help to ensure that his rights as a parent are fully realized. ”

Although the reality is that the organizer of this fundraiser is not Jihoon Lee, but a fan who lives in the United States, so it has not been clarified who exactly he was.

But, let’s remember that a while ago, Jihoon sent him a care package for his son, but that Deavan rejected, so Lee had to send it with the help of a fan.

This could be suggesting that it is the same fan who has already helped the couple in different problems that they have had since the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way.



