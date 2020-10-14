Ji Soo may be a couple on River When the Moon Rises

Some reports indicate that the new Korean drama ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ could have actor Ji Soo as the male lead, the performer would share credits with Kim So Hyun, lead actress of the K-drama ‘Love Alarm’.

‘River Where The Moon Rises’ is Kim So Hyun’s new television project, the Korean actress has already been confirmed as the protagonist of this historical genre series, she will play the role of Princess Pyongyang, a brave girl who wants to become queen .

On Dal will confuse the heart of Pyongyang, so she will have to re-evaluate her long-term goals. Apparently the role of On Dal could be played by actor Ji Soo.

KIM JI SOO ​​COULD HAVE THE LEADING ROLE OF THE DRAMA ‘RIVER WHERE THE MOON RISES’.

The production of Kim So Hyun’s new K-drama offered the character of On Dal to Ji Soo, the agency that represents the South Korean television star said they are in talks with her client to consider the proposal.

Kim Ji Soo has appeared in different dramas like ‘Because It’s My First Love’, ‘Ping Pong Ball’, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, so which is a very good option to be part of the ‘River Where The Moon Rises’ series.

This would not be the first time that both actors have worked together, as Ji Soo and Kim So Hyun shared credits in the KBS2 drama “Page Turner,” which premiered on March 26, 2016.

