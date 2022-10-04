Ji Chang Wook, Wee Ha Joon and Im Themselves will play the main roles in the new crime drama

Ji Chang Wook, Wee Ha Joon and Im Se Mi have been confirmed for roles in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Worst Evil” (literal translation)!

“The Worst Evil” is a new crime drama about an investigation launched in Seoul to eliminate the triangle of drug trafficking that runs between Korea, Japan and China.

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of Kang Joon Mo, an undercover police officer working for an investigation, and Wee Ha Joon will play Jung Ki Chol, an up-and-coming mafia boss.

The Family’s im will play the role of Kang Jun Mo’s wife, Yoo Jung, who is also a police officer and takes part in the investigation.

The upcoming series, which is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023, will be headed by the director of “The Man in Love” Han Dong Wook.

Are you excited about this stellar new show?