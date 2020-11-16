Ji Chang Wook To Shine On City Couple’s Way Of Love

Actor Ji Chang Wook will be starring in City Couple’s Way Of Love, and the first stills of his character in the drama have already been revealed.

After his participation in the Backstreet Rookie series, Ji Chang Wook will return to the screen with a new character that will undoubtedly steal your heart. We tell you what City Couple’s Way Of Love is about and what facet the South Korean actor will show in the series.

This drama presents the story of Park Jae Won, an architect who falls madly in love with a girl he meets during a trip. After a year, he has not been able to forget her but is unable to locate her because she lied about her true identity.

THE FIRST IMAGES OF CITY COUPLE’S WAY OF LOVE

The K-drama will also star Kim Ji Won, and in the first photos from the set we see the couple lovingly living together and showing off their chemistry in front of the cameras. Another moment of this series revealed Ji Chang Wook touring the city while accompanied by his suitcase and a camera with which he captures his favorite places.

This web drama is expected to have several seasons and the first of them will be called My Lovable Camera Thief, its premiere is scheduled for December 2020, would you like to see it?

Another actor who will return with a new production is Lee Dong Wook, we will tell you all about his new movie.




