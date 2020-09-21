Ji Chang Wook started a new drama

Ji Chang Wook Returns To Drama World With Kim Ji Won In New Production By Park Shin-woo, Director Of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won will be in a new drama with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay director Park Shin-woo.

Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook will star in the drama alongside Kim Ji Won, who is known for Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs. The actors said they were ready and excited to work on the K-Drama titled City Couple’s Way of Love.

The series is directed by It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Encounter and Jealousy Incarnation director Park Shin Woo. Now, the Korean stars are confirmed to have signed their contracts and will begin filming soon.

Ji Chang Wook is fascinated with his director

Before they could dive into filming, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won expressed their thoughts on working with the director, Park Shin-woo, and each other. As reported by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook said,

“Because this is a drama by writer Jung Hyun Jung and director Park Shin Woo, who I really wanted to work with, I am delighted and excited to be preparing [for filming].”

The actor will play the role of Park Chae Won, an honest and overly passionate architect who loves the city streets.

Kim Ji Won echoed sentiments similar to Ji Chang Wook’s when she said, “I’m excited to be working together with such a great director, writer, and cast. I’m working hard to prepare so that I can show you a new side of myself through of Lee Eun Oh’s character. At this difficult time, I hope I can bring even the slightest bit of joy. ”

Kim Ji Won’s character has a false identity and ends up falling in love with Park Chae Won.

City Couple’s Way of Love will premiere later this year.



