Ji Chang Wook, Song Dong Il, Suyoung and others have to make important decisions in a tense situation in “If You Wish Me”

Ji Chang Wook, Song Dong Il, Nam Kyung Joo and Park Sung Il will engage in a heated discussion in the upcoming episode “If You Wish Me.”

“If You Wish Me” on KBS 2TV is a drama inspired by a real organization in the Netherlands that fulfills the wishes of terminally ill cancer patients. Ji Chang Wook plays Yoon Kyo Ryo, a man pushed to the limit by a difficult life full of struggle. However, when he has to work as a volunteer in a hospice, his life suddenly changes, helping to fulfill the wishes of patients.

In a previous broadcast, Kang Tae-shik (Song Dong-il) found out that a dangerous patient, Yoon Ki-chun (Nam Gyeongju), tried to present him as a murderer by threatening Team Genie members. In the midst of chemotherapy, Kang Tae Shik quickly went to the hospital to meet Yoon Ki Chun himself.

At the end of their seemingly endless chase, Yoon Kyo Ra and Kang Tae Shik finally meet Sad Woo (Park Sung Il) and Yoon Ki Joon at a hospice. In the photos, Yoon Kyo Ri looks coldly at Kante Shik, who has returned to the hospice against Yoon Kyo Ryo’s wishes that he stay put during treatment.

In addition, Sad Wu is stunned by the truth when he finds out that Yoon Kyo-ryo, whom he has ruthlessly targeted, is the son of his boss, President Yoon Ki-chun.

Later, Seo Yeon-joo (Suyoung from Girls’ Generation) appears and is nervous about Yoon Kyo-rae’s changed attitude. She holds onto his hand while her eyes fill with tears, which raises questions about what kind of conversation they are having.