JETT: The Far Shore’s Release Delayed

JETT: The Far Shore, which will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, will not reach 2020. It will be necessary to wait until 2021 to play the science fiction game.

JETT appeared as a sci-fi action-adventure game with a cinematic atmosphere. Inspired by productions like Motorstorm and Monster Hunter, the production will take players on a journey between the stars. It will be one of the games we are trying to save the universe in general.

On the other hand, the game will not reach 2020. Because, according to the producers, it needs to be polished a little more before it reaches the end users of the game. When we look at the news from the industry throughout this year, this decision is not surprising.

JETT will come in 2021

“It was a real thrill to introduce JETT: The Far Shore in June 2020, and it was a pleasure to remove the veil after so long in secrecy,” the producers said in a statement. The JETT team progressed with love, curiosity and the love shown to us. We are proud to say that we have come a long way in this time and that JETT has turned into something quite special.

Still, with the current situation, it looks like we need a little more time for the JETT to rise and the team to complete this interstellar journey in good shape. JETT: The Far Shore is currently making fixes to come to PlayStation consoles, PC and the EPIC Games Store in 2021. We are in peak times so we updated our estimated time. It will be great when it’s over. ” It was said.

We will continue to wait for JETT

The producers stated that they would be silent for a while in the continuation of their statements. In the meantime, gifs will be shared about the game frequently, and those who wish will be able to be included in the e-mail list of the game.

JETT: The Far Shore appeared at the PlayStation promotional event in recent months. In the fun and deep science fiction game, we will embark on an adventure to provide a future for the continuation of civilization. The production has already built a loyal following.



