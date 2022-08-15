Jets Release Wide Receiver After Major Contract Signing

The New York Jets have signed Pro Bowl player Dwayne Brown to be their new left-hander for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing a contract with Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his place in the lineup.

The Jets officially signed Brown on Monday. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Keshunn Abram.

Former receiver Kent State was a rookie, undrafted free agent who made his NFL debut last Friday in their preseason win over the Eagles. One day, Abram became a target, but did not take any action.

At Kent State, Abram had 57 receptions for 835 yards and five touchdowns. He wasn’t drafted, but he hooked up with the Jets before training camp.

The New York Jets apparently have decent depth at wide receiver in 2022, hence the ease with which they could release Keshunn Abram.

Their expected starting players for 2022 are Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios with Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, Tariq Black and Rashard Davis.

The Jets are pretty strong in the tight end as well: Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzoma, Jeremy Rackert and Lawrence Kager are fighting for places.

Now, if the Jets can only find a competent quarterback who will give the ball to these quarterbacks, the Jets will actually be able to have a good offense, and not constantly be at the bottom of the league.