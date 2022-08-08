Jets Announce Diagnosis of Mecha Concrete Injury

The New York Jets may have just dodged a big bullet with tackle Mekhi Becton.

Becton went down with a right knee injury during practice on Monday and limped to the locker room.

After the session was over, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and said that Becton’s knee is stable and that the injury doesn’t seem like a big deal.

Becton has gone through a lot in the last year. In Week 1 of last season, he suffered a serious knee injury that wound up costing him the entire season. He was then moved to right tackle after he was at left tackle when he got hurt.

He has a lot of talent but just needs to stay healthy so he can be consistently good on the field.

Hopefully, the MRI will show nothing too earth-shattering for that right knee.