Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix after 9 years

Group follows with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. Singer Jesy Nelson left Little Mix on Monday (14), as announced by the group.

“After 9 wonderful years together, Jesy decided to leave Little Mix. It is an incredibly sad moment for all of us, but we fully support Jesy,” wrote the group’s official profile on Twitter.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards remain on Little Mix.

“We love her very much and agreed that she should do what is best for her mental health and well-being. We are still enjoying our journey with Little Mix, the 3 of us are not ready for this to end.”

“We know that Jesy’s departure is going to be very sad news for our fans. We love you very much and we are grateful for the loyalty and support of all of you. We look forward to seeing you on our tour,” they wrote.

Jesy Nelson explained that she left the group to take care of her health. “The truth is that recently being part of the band has damaged my mental health. I found it very difficult to deal with the constant pressure of being in a group and meeting expectations,” he wrote.

The singer said she will spend time with the people she loves, do things she likes and start a new chapter – which she doesn’t know yet. Jesy also thanked the former companions and wished success in the group’s career.

On November 19, an adviser to the group had announced Jesy’s departure indefinitely due to ill health .



