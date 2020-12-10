Jessica Thivenin worries about stomach aches!

On her Snapchat account, Jessica Thivenin worried her fans. Indeed, she confided that she had great pains in the belly!

This midweek, Jessica Thivenin shared several videos on her Snapchat account. The pretty blonde revealed she had severe pain in her stomach. She really looked the worst.

On her Snapchat account, Jessica Thivenin told her fans: “Today was not a day with it. I woke up this morning at 9 a.m. feeling great. And there suddenly pain “.

Jessica Thivenin also added: “It’s been three days already I have pain in the lower abdomen. I’ll go see the doctor. But this morning, I really, really hurt. I am not indisposed ”.

The young woman also explained, “Because I had my period a week and a half ago. So here is. And there I call my doctor, my gynecologist. I said to him, “Can I come urgently please?” I am really not well. I am in pain “.

JESSICA THIVENIN REASSURES HER FANS: SHE IS BETTER

Jessica Thivenin also continued, “And she told me she wasn’t there. She said, ‘Take this pill. Get into bed. Anyway, I don’t know what’s going on. It hurts all the way down “.

The mom also revealed: “It takes a bit on the side here. But it’s not big deal. I rested a bit. And it will be fine ”. This Thursday, December 10, she gave news to her fans about her pain.

The reality TV contestant said, “I have an appointment at 2:30 p.m. at my gynecologist. I am not in pain today. You might be right, it’s the ovulation cycle that can hurt so I don’t know. ”

She also added: “I prefer to go for a check anyway because I was in very, very bad pain yesterday”. In the end, the beautiful blonde confessed that it was nothing serious!



