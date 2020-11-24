Jessica Thivenin was shattered after her crazy night!

Jessica Thivenin says she is exhausted with her “bad evening” with Magali Berdah! We give you more details.

Jessica Thivenin seems tired from her evening with Magali Berdah!

If the French are far from finding nightclubs, Jessica Thivenin is living her best life. And for good reason: the young Frenchwoman is in Dubai.

Moreover, the young woman partied last night with her friend Magali Berdah! But waking up seemed very difficult this morning.

Like what, a hangover spares no one. So, on a series of Instagram Stories, Jessica Thivenin addressed her followers with great difficulty.

In fact, the young woman even posted her Stories in duplicate… Which is to say that waking up was very difficult this morning! We tell you more.

JESSICA THIVENIN: “I AM Shattered”

Jessica Thivenin therefore shares her difficult awakening with her thousands of subscribers. “Hello everyone,” she said to the camera.

“I’m clearly shattered. I had such a bad evening “tells the young woman to her fans. Moreover, she specifies that her son is already in the nursery.

Indeed, the young mother woke up to take her son to the nursery before going back to bed. Jessica Thivenin then went to her girlfriend’s house for “a vitamin infusion. ”

“I am at the end of my life. »Jokes the young mother. It must be said that the day before, the young woman spent a crazy evening in a nightclub with Magali Berdah.

The latter arrived in Dubai with her husband to spend a few days there. She took the opportunity to visit the group of influencers based in Dubai.

Moreover, the young woman was able to celebrate her birthday with her friends. She even got a surprise from Manon Marsault, Nabilla and Amélie Neten.



