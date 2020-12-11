Jessica Thivenin: Thibault Garcia music is ranting!

Because of his music, Thibault Garcia receives lively music. Jessica Thivenin’s companion is not supported by all of his subscribers.

In the story of his Instagram account, Thibault Garcia gave a rant. Jessica Thivenin’s darling is fed up with being criticized.

We cannot be unanimous. Thibault Garcia knows it. But receiving a shower of criticism is not always easy to accept.

Since Jessica Thivenin’s husband started playing music, some of his subscribers no longer support him.

But so far, the former reality TV contender made no mistake. The flood of criticism slipped over him, and over his passion.

Thus, the darling of Jessica Thivenin continued its momentum. After releasing the singles “Candela” and “Poquito”, the fully tattooed hunk is about to unveil the track “Bambino”.

This track will be released this Friday, December 11. But once again, the haters set their sights on him. So, Thibault Garcia went off his hinges and gave a rant.

JESSICA THIVENIN: HER HUSBAND’S GAP!

So, it was in the story of his Instagram account that Jessica Thivenin’s husband got angry.

“I see quite a few people who say, ‘Yeah, why did he start singing? He’s not a singer, just stay on his TV. ”

“In France, we have a weird mentality. When you see someone in one area, you don’t want them to go to another area. ”

“I find it weird, I find that we are not open enough”, regretted the husband of Jessica Thivenin. “I know I’m not a singer, I know it, I have no voice. ”

“(…) But I love the song, I love the music. I think today you don’t need a voice to make music. If we are passionate, we can make music! “



