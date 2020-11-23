Jessica Thivenin succumbs to this big trend in reality TV!

Reality TV contestants are very fond of a new technique to look better. And Jessica Thivenin is a fan! It’s well known that reality TV contestants tend to modify their physique to always be on top. Cosmetic surgeries, botox injections …

In recent months, young women have opted for a new trend. These are then infusions to give yourself a little more energy.

And Jessica Thivenin has chosen to do it! And for good reason ! She said she had patches on her face and neck. She therefore had recourse to this famous infusion.

And so she confided in her Snapchat account: “Tomorrow I’m happy, I have an appointment with my girlfriend to do the vitamin infusion. You know, that’s something they do. They give you the vitamins you are missing directly into your blood. And There you go. I think I need it because I’m so tired right now and it’s not normal. So I hope that will get me back on my feet. ”

And Jessica Thivenin isn’t the only one to use it. Eh yes ! Imagine that Nabilla Benattia has also taken the plunge! She has even been doing it for a long time!

JESSICA THIVENIN: VERY SATISFIED!

So that’s what she revealed over the holidays. She then spoke of “tailor-made infusions”, which she therefore did with her darling Thomas Vergara at least “once or twice a month”.

One thing is certain, Jessica Thivenin is therefore very satisfied! She had been very tired for a few days. She even complained that she had dark circles!

Especially since these infusions also help to grow hair. And it’s also a good anti-aging agent that also boosts libido!

Whether in the United States or the United Arab Emirates, this trend is very popular!



