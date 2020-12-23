Jessica Thivenin: Stéphanie misses Durant so much!

Jessica Thivenin is nostalgic for her moments spent with Stéphanie Durant. The star has just unveiled a hilarious memory with her BFF!

The star shared an old photo file via her story. We can then discover the duo in full laughter in the middle of the road after an evening.

The pretty blonde remembers this unique moment with her friend. She wrote in the caption: “How to forget! “. No doubt: this laughter will remain etched in the duo’s memories!

The young mother is very nostalgic for her silliness with Stéphanie. And he misses his friend very much!

The two stars will soon be able to meet again after the holidays! And their reunion promises to be rich in emotions!

Meanwhile, the two bombs have received many messages from their fans. Indeed, Internet users are also eager to see the famous duo together again!

No doubt: Jessica Thivenin and Stéphanie have not finished making us laugh, even from a distance. Their souvenir photo has toured the web. Unbelievable !



