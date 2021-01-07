Jessica Thivenin showcases her decor on Snapchat!

Jessica Thivenin shares everything with her community! On Snapchat, the influencer unveiled the new decoration of her pretty living room.

Jessica Thivenin is visibly delighted with the new decoration of the living room of her sublime villa. Very happy, the pretty blonde has also shared some images on Snapchat.

More and more of you are following Jessica Thivenin on her social networks. And the star likes to share all her daily life with her fans on Instagram as well as on Snapchat.

Last I heard, all is well for her. A true marketing pro, the young woman continues to make multiple partnerships with the biggest brands.

And every time Jessica Thivenin posts something, her entire community is on the lookout. But this Wednesday, January 6, the star appealed to her admirers to change the decoration of her pretty living room.

Conquered by her new paintings, Magali Berdah’s protégé immediately immortalized her shopping on Snapchat. The proof in pictures!

JESSICA THIVENIN ASKS HER SNAPCHAT SUBSCRIBERS FOR HELP!

Attentive to the smallest detail, Jessica Thivenin seemed to hesitate over the layout of her living room, the colors of which are mainly light. “I received my paintings here and I put the lines for you, I don’t know what order to put,” the star said.

But also: “I did 6 lines with all the possible combinations. Can you tell me which combination is best ?! “.

After a few minutes of reflection and thanks to the feedback from her followers, Jessica Thivenin has finally found her happiness.

“In the living room we put the 3 (Editor’s note: tables) like that”, I would have to find a rug and later I will sell the tables and everything. I will change the coffee table, ”concluded Maylone’s mother, visibly delighted with her finds. We love it and you ?!