Jessica Thivenin: Reached a million views with “Poquito”!

On his Instagram account, Thibault Garcia posted a video. Jessica Thivenin’s darling confided that he broke a record with “Poquito”!

This year, Thibault Garcia has found a new passion. It’s about the music. Indeed, the darling of Jessica Thivenin has released several sounds already with Dj Assad. Including the last entitled “Poquito”.

A few weeks ago, Thibault Garcia released his brand new sound “Poquito” with Dj Assad and Tohi. This Saturday, November 21, the young man shared a video on his Instagram account where Jessica Thivenin’s husband announced good news.

Indeed, Thibault Garcia has unveiled a short extract from his clip. The darling of Jessica Thivenin also confided that his new song had already made 1 million views. He therefore thanked his fans for this beautiful record.

In the caption of his Instagram video, Thibault Garcia also wrote: “1M. Thank you. Soon the continuation “. He also collected over 150,000 views in just a few hours from his fans.

THE PERSUADED FANS THAT JESSICA THIVENIN CREATED THE 1 MILLION VIEWS

In the comments, his subscribers did not hesitate to congratulate him on this great achievement. On the other hand, some said that they preferred his first music “Candela”. Others have said it’s thanks to Jessica Thivenin.

Indeed, Maylone’s mother participated in the clip and the song of her darling. She made a little appearance and said: “Tu biscochito”. It was this moment that made fans laugh a lot on social media.

Below her video, fans also wrote, “If you got 1 million views it’s because of Jess with her tobiscochito. »,» We are waiting for the feat with greg. “It was the passage to Jessica that caused the buzz. “But also” Too good this song I love “.

It remains to be seen that the reality TV candidate reserves for the future. It will take patience to find out. His fans are eager to learn more. Case to follow!



