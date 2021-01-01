Jessica Thivenin pregnant with her second child?

Jessica Thivenin would she be pregnant with her second baby? This is the question that bothers Internet users!

Last month, Jessica Thivenin expressed her desire to be a mom. She would like Maylone to have one or a little sister.

So she said on her Snapchat account, “These are the times when I tell myself that I would like him to have a brother or a sister. Because I don’t like it when he’s having fun on his own. I was having fun with my brothers and sisters. Better together … ”

“But I’m afraid that I won’t love another baby as much as him. Because he’s my life. This is my battle. ”

So it could happen faster than expected. Something that would therefore make the little piece of cabbage very happy. And yesterday, Jessica Thivenin shared a clue that suggests she is pregnant.

Indeed, on the occasion of the New Year, she posted a new photo on her Instagram account. A photo that suggests a new baby is on the way.

JESSICA THIVENIN: A BABY ON THE ROAD?

“Happy New Year friends, family, full of love and happiness ❤️🙏🏻 but above all health 🍀🙏🏻❤️” said the reality TV candidate.

“2021 baby on the way”, “On the 1st photo it’s Jess who is pregnant on the second it’s Thibault lol”, On the 1st photo it’s Jessica Thibvenin who is pregnant on the second it’s Thibault lol “,” Happy New Year, we see a little belly ”

“In the first photo we see a little hack”, “We can clearly see that she is pregnant, so there is no longer any doubt! ”

Or: “Maylone big brother? 🥰 ”,“ oh so good! you are pregnant ! “,” She is pregnant ???? 💕💕💕 “.

At the moment, Jessica Thivenin has not yet responded to these comments, we can’t wait to hear more!



