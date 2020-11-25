Jessica Thivenin: Physical metamorphosis since 2014!

Since her television debut in 2014, Jessica Thivenin has changed a lot. Discover his incredible transformation.

Since 2014, Jessica Thivenin doesn’t look like she did when she started out. The pretty blonde has done a lot of cosmetic surgery for her metamorphosis!

Her body, Jessica Thivenin no longer loved. Her face, either. So, why not consider a makeover? On the web, Internet users are divided. Some think she was right to fulfill his wishes.

Others regret that it is no longer as natural as it used to be. Because yes, Thibault Garcia’s wife has changed a lot since her first steps on television. We must therefore go back to 2014.

Newly arrived on television, Marlon’s mom only had her breasts redone. And again, the pretty blonde had just bought herself a new one. At the time, her little 85B complexed her. So she opted for an 85E.

Two years later, Julien Tanti’s former girlfriend was tempted by the needles. In short, she tries the vampire lift. It is a treatment that rejuvenates the skin from the inside out. The goal? Restore radiance to the skin and make it firmer.

In 2018, Jessica Thivenin goes even further. First, she uses a knife to get her nose done, then offers injections into her lips. It’s simple, the reality TV contestant wants a pretty, full lip.

And of course, the latter is veneered on the teeth in stride. As if that weren’t enough, the new mom also had her chin done in Dubai. When there are no more, there are still …

JESSICA THIVENIN STOPS AT BUTTOCKS

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin could not stop there. This year, the pretty blonde has had her buttocks redone. “It’s not going to be big prosthetics, it’s just to gain a little volume,” she announced in her Instagram story.

“My butt is flat, I’ve been working out for months and it’s been pushing a little bit. But I ate a little bit of everything this summer in France, I didn’t exercise and here we go. So, Jessica Thivenin simply wanted to erase her complex!



