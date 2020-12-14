Jessica Thivenin notices it in Thibault Garcia’s video!

Jessica Thivenin shares with her fans a detail that they surely missed in the last clip of her husband! We tell you more.

Jessica Thivenin sheds light on a little detail she noticed in her husband Thibault Garcia’s music video!

This Friday, December 11, Internet users were able to discover the first song composed by Frenchman Thibault Garcia. But if the Bambino title caused a lot of inkling, Jessica Thivenin reacted too, but for other reasons.

Indeed, the young woman noticed a detail in the clip of her husband. And she’s sure no one else had noticed!

Thus, Jessica Thivenin decided to share her find with her subscribers on Snapchat. She noticed that in one of the scenes of the clip, there is a small bead on her stomach.

It would have taken a magnifying glass to notice this little detail. In any case, the new mother did not miss it and she took the opportunity to laugh at herself.

JESSICA THIVENIN SAYS VERY PROUD OF HER HUSBAND

So despite this small, almost insignificant detail, Jessica Thivenin seems very proud of her husband. She reacted on Snapchat to the release of the song Bambino.

“It’s true that a lot has happened last year and when I see the clip I’m like ‘phew’,” says the young mother. “I’m very happy and very proud of my husband, it’s great music, it’s so good,” she adds at last.

But if Jessica Thivenin seems to be a big fan of her husband’s music, not everyone is. Indeed, Thibault Garcia was the victim of several mockeries on social networks.

Annoyed by these remarks, the young Marseillais ended up pushing a rant. According to him, music is a question of passion not of performance. So he rebels against those who say he has no talent and that he should be content with reality TV.



