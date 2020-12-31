Jessica Thivenin melts the Web alongside her son Maylone

On her Instagram account, Jessica Thivenin has just unveiled a new adorable photo with her son Maylone. For a few days now, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia have been in France to spend the end of year celebrations with friends and family.

The young parents are therefore enjoying their reunion without forgetting to share many moments with their son Maylone. Proof of this is with the last very complicit shot of the young woman with her little boy.

A little boy whose behavior and health concerns worry the pretty blonde. Indeed, for some time, he has had quite a pain in his ears according to his mother’s words. And that would force her to change her habits with him.

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin let it be known: “We are going to see the doctor to check his ears. Because he screamed last night again (…) My son screams when I put him in his bed. And even though I sit next to it, he screams anyway. He only wants the arms. ”

Before adding: “It’s been the new fashion since my birthday. So we have to wait until he falls asleep in his arms or in bed with us … And then we have to put him back in his bed. So it’s complicated ”.

Despite this change that seems to tire Jessica Thivenin slightly, the pretty blonde does not forget to pose alongside her wonder. History to please his fans and show how the little boy remains sublime.

JESSICA THIVENIN POSES WITH MAYLONE

Because yes, if some doubted it, Maylone is becoming more and more beautiful. Taking all the physical qualities of his parents. Well, as you will be able to see later in this article, it seems that he already knows how to pose.

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin posted a snapshot with him in front of a large soft toy. Although the little boy didn’t seem really interested in the goal, it was clear that it gave him a mysterious side that suited him wonderfully.

Well, there is no doubt his fans will say the opposite. The latter being numerous to comment on the publication of the pretty blonde to salute the beauty of the two protagonists.

The cliché probably dates from Christmas Eve since the son of Jessica Thivenin wore a very classy costume. While still a baby, he proves that everything is already fine with him.



