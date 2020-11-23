Jessica Thivenin: Maylone likes to sleep awkward position

Jessica Thivenin made a strange discovery last night! Indeed, Maylone decided to fall asleep sitting in bed. We show you!

Jessica Thivenin filmed a hilarious clip on Snapchat! La Marseillaise discovered that her son Maylone was sleeping sitting up in bed. And the images are quite amazing!

Since being a mother, Jessica Thivenin has loved to talk about her family life. Indeed, the pretty blonde films every day her adventures with Maylone and Thibault.

The star does not hesitate to confide in his fans. She also asks her community for a lot of advice for her little boy.

Internet users have therefore become addicted to the Garcia family. And the latter are thousands to follow their daily life on social networks.

Yesterday, Jessica Thivenin amused the web with a strange anecdote. The young woman discovered that her son loved to sleep in a very strange position!

JESSICA THIVENIN: MAYLONE PREFERS TO SLEEP SITTING IN BED!

The star explained on Snapchat, “I have to show you. I look at my son’s camera. It doesn’t make a sound but when I see it it looks like it’s torn. He’s sitting in the corner of his bed and he’s sleeping! “.

Jessica Thivenin then shows the pictures to her darling who can’t believe it! It must be said that the little boy is sleeping soundly despite his position!

The top reveals the images in the rest of her story. We can then discover Maylone in the middle of a nap in the corner of her bed. Adorable!

Numerous Internet users discovered the adorable photos. And they didn’t hesitate to let it be known!

The son of Jessica Thivenin has therefore received many compliments on the web. Like what, the little piece of cabbage always makes fans gaga with its misadventures. And the latter are certainly not at the end of their surprises!



