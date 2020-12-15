Jessica Thivenin: Maylone already looks the same as her!

The beautiful Jessica Thivenin has just posted a video of her son wearing the same shoes as her! The latter was indeed wearing Vans!

Jessica Thivenin just posted an adorable video with her son Maylone! And for good reason, her son had exactly the same shoes as her!

Jessica Thivenin is used to filming her daily life as a mom via her Instagram story! Indeed, the reality TV candidate regularly films her one-year-old son, Maylone!

So, this Monday, December 14, 2020, the beautiful 30-year-old blonde filmed her little one via her Instagram story! And for good reason, the young mother and her son wore exactly the same shoes, black Vans!

We let you in turn admire the photo in question of the mother and her son below! It is indeed a screenshot of the story of the beautiful Jessica Thivenin!

JESSICA THIVENIN MAKES INTERNET USERS MELT WITH A PHOTO OF HER AND HER SON

Via her Instagram feed, the beautiful Jessica Thivenin also posted a photo of herself and her son with the same pair of shoes! A photo that Internet users loved!

Indeed, in barely 24 hours, the post in question has already accumulated more than 100,000 likes on the social network, a real record for the beautiful blonde! The comments are also very numerous!

“Too cute Jessica Thivenin and her son with the same shoes! “” It suits him way too well, vans are really timeless! »« But you are much too cute dressed the same … Already your son Maylone is your spitting image! »We can thus read on the social network of the sweetheart of Thibault Garcia!

Positive comments that will therefore please Maylone’s mother! We let you admire Jessica’s post below… Watch out for your eyes!



