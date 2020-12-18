Jessica Thivenin loves her new interior decoration!

Jessica Thivenin decided to redo all the decoration of her house. She then unveiled the result on Instagram. We show you!

Jessica Thivenin loves to change decoration over the seasons! Indeed, the star still changed his entire interior to make it even more warm before the holidays! And the result is amazing! We let you discover….

Jessica Thivenin has found a new passion! For several weeks now, the pretty blonde has been having fun redecorating her house in Dubai.

Thibault’s sweetheart confessed to Internet users that she couldn’t stand her villa anymore. She then tries to redo her interior to make it more designer.

So yesterday, the reality TV star tackled the living room and the kitchen. Indeed, the it girl has removed all her plaids and orange cushions to provide a more sober and more harmonious decor.

Jessica Thivenin then films the result on Instagram. She explains to her fans, “You’re going to take me for crazy, I changed the living room. I decided to remove the orange. I took the throws and cushions from my bedroom. It’s more sober! ”

But the new mom doesn’t stop there! She also changed the decoration of her kitchen with a new very designer element!

The star proudly shows off her latest crack to her fans. “In the kitchen I show you!” This is the plexiglass we bought. I still have to change the chairs. That I add flowers, candles. But it’s too good ”.

Jessica Thivenin now has a huge photo on her wall. The black and white photo represents a Californian landscape that goes perfectly with its interior!

The pretty blonde is therefore delighted with her new decor. She then asks the opinion of her fans “I’m so happy! He is magnificent. We personalized it ourselves. it changes everything ! What do you think ? “.

And as always, the bomb received thousands of compliments! Like what, his new decor seems to be unanimous! We can’t wait to see the rest!



