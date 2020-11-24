Jessica Thivenin is “very bored” with the red spots!

Jessica Thivenin has had red patches on her face for several days. The starlet has had enough and confides in it.

Jessica Thivenin is the mother of a little boy over a year old. The starlet lives with Thibault Garcia in Dubai and everything seems to be going well for them. After a difficult birth, both parents are much more confident and their child is in great shape.

Thus, the star lets go again and made the new season of the Marseillais. Fans can therefore find her in the TV show and there is great tension between the candidates. Thibault’s sweetheart is very happy to have been able to do reality TV again.

Then, on top of that, Jessica Thivenin takes the time to get out of her house again. So she parties in Dubai with her friends and has a blast with Amélie Neten. Moreover, the starlet has hinted that her friend will be making the next Marseille season.

However, the aftermath of the evening is always complicated for the starlet. Not long ago, she showed up with red patches on her face and does not hide her anger.

JESSICA THIVENIN HAS BIG PLATES ON HER FACE!

“But I have plaques, they came back here and there, it’s a crazy thing, I’m not getting out!” She said on Snapchat. The starlet seems to have a hard time getting them to go away and this isn’t the first time she’s had some kind of allergy.

“I’ve had plaques for 24 days, it’s still overkill,” she said. Thibault Garcia’s wife, however, takes care of her skin and fans see her very often taking care of it. So, one can understand her frustration and it is clear that she saw it very badly.

Thus, like everyone else, Jessica Thivenin knows some skin concerns. She doesn’t hesitate to tell her fans about it and maybe they can help her find a miracle cure!



