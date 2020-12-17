Jessica Thivenin is totally addicted to the Homeland series!

On her Snapchat account, Jessica Thivenin shared several videos. She told her fans that she was addicted to the Homeland series!

In just a few days, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia will make their comeback in France. Indeed, the two lovebirds will spend the Christmas holidays with their families. In the meantime, fans of the Homeland series continue their little life in Dubai.

Thibault Garcia and Jessica Thivenin have decided to do small jobs in their house. Indeed, they want to completely redo their garden. The pretty blonde has also shown the start of the work.

And the least that can be said is that Jessica Thivenin seems to be eager for her garden to look like something. If she has done work in her house in Dubai, so has the one in Marseille.

The young woman has kept her home in Marseille and continues to make some changes there. Despite all these things to manage, the darling of Thibault Garcia still finds moments to rest.

JESSICA THIVENIN TOTALLY FAN OF THE HOMELAND SERIES

This Thursday, December 17, Jessica Thivenin shared several videos on her Snapchat account. She said she was going to watch Homeland again. One thing is certain, she seems really addicted to the series.

The reality TV candidate confided to her fans: “We will put the little series in the background and we will surely take a nap.” Thibault Garcia then confided that “no”. He seems determined to watch his favorite series.

Marlon’s mother still revealed to her subscribers: “Maylone he sleeps”. Some therefore wonder if the pretty blonde took a nap. But it looks like she got a little rest with her husband.

A few months ago, she had also pushed a rant against her fans. Some had spoiled him at the end of a series!



