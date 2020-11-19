Jessica Thivenin is proud of the audience of Marseilles!

On her Instagram account, Jessica Thivenin posted a photo where she said she was delighted with the huge audience of Marseille!

Not long ago, Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais) gave a big rant on social networks. Indeed, her fans have accused her of mistreatment. Very collected, she was quite discreet.

This Thursday, November 19, Jessica Thivenin still shared a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. The young woman seemed really delighted with the huge audience of the Marseillais. She also posted the photo of the Banijay production on the social network.

Jessica Thivenin’s friend also said: “1,100,000 viewers. A little message to thank you all for being here to follow the adventures of your favorite Marseillais. This program has been in existence for 8 years ”.

The reality TV producer also added, “And he’s never been so high. I wanted to thank all the production teams for their exceptional work. (…) Bravo to all Marseillais and the rest of the world ”.

JESSICA THIVENIN VERY HAPPY WITH THE BOARD OF MARSEILLES VS THE REST OF THE WORLD

Jessica Thivenin’s friend also revealed, “Without whom this show could not exist. You are stars. We are often judged. Sometimes criticized. But never equaled so well done ”.

Finally, he also concluded: “We are here to entertain people. In this somewhat special time. And I hope this adventure will last a very long time. To be continued ”. He seemed very happy.

One thing is certain, the Marseillais vs the rest of the world continues to make a big splash. In a short time, the shooting of the Marseillais will resume. Fans are wondering if Maylone’s mom will be in attendance as well.

It will still take some patience to find out more. The reality TV candidate could well integrate the filming with her husband Thibault Garcia. Fans seem to be eager to see this new season. Case to follow!



