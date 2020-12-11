Jessica Thivenin is proud of her “Bambino” music video!

The darling of Jessica Thivenin has just released his brand new clip “Bambino” in feat with Dj Assad. And she fully supports him!

Jessica Thivenin’s darling, Thibault Garcia, has just released his brand new clip “Bambino”. And the least we can say is that she is very proud of it.

Thibault Garcia has decided to take a little break in his career as a reality TV candidate. Indeed, it was only after the birth of his son Maylone and his marriage to Jessica Thivenin last year that he made his comeback in the Marseilles VS Le Reste du Monde competition.

A few months ago, Thibault Garcia’s fans were surprised to discover that he was getting into music. In fact, her first music videos “Candela” and “Poquito” did not fail to speak! Then the darling of Jessica Thivenin wanted to justify himself.

“I see quite a few people who say, ‘Yeah, why did he start singing? He’s not a singer, just stay on his TV. In fact, I find that in France, we have a bit of a weird mentality. That is, when you are used to seeing someone in one area, you do not accept that they go to another area. I find it weird, I find that we are not open enough. “, He explained on the networks.

JESSICA THIVENIN, VERY PROUD OF HER DARLING!

Jessica Thivenin’s sweetheart continues: “I know I’m not a singer, I know about it, I don’t have a voice, I’m not a great singer. I’ve never taken singing lessons etc. But I love the song, I love the music. I think today you don’t need a voice to make music. If we are passionate, we can make music! “. To conclude his rant, the dad added: “Whether it works or it doesn’t, I don’t give a fuck because I love to do it! I like it. Know this, I won’t stop, because I like it! “.

A few words that clarify the situation on the eve of the release of his new clip “Bambino”, a feat with Dj Assad. This time, Internet users seem unanimous. In just a few hours, the video generated over 100,000 views and over 20,000 likes. Just that !

“It’s beautiful, real words written from the heart. Force to you !! “,” Totally shocked by what I just saw and heard I did not expect something so beautiful “,” I have chills “are as many comments as we can read on the web.

But if there is one who is proud, it is Jessica Thivenin. It must be said that the lyrics pay homage to him and to little Maylone. By the way, they were part of the clip!



