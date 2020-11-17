Jessica Thivenin is in love with Thibault Garcia!

More in love than ever, Jessica Thivenin does not hesitate to make statements to her husband Thibault Garcia, on social networks!

Jessica Thivenin has been in a relationship with her darling Thibault Garcia since June 2017. Since then, the two lovebirds have lived a love story full of passion.

After a well-publicized breakup with her ex Nikola Lozina, Jessica Thivenin met another man who made her forget her past. Since then, the queen of the “Marseillais” has never left Thibault Garcia, with whom she is madly in love.

In January 2019, the young man proposed to his sweetheart in marriage. They then celebrated their union as mayor in a secret ceremony in Dubai.

The pretty blonde and her companion, eager to be parents, then welcomed their first child baptized Maylone in November 2019. Not without difficulty! Indeed, Jessica Thivenin experienced some complications during her pregnancy.

A beautiful course in which the couple do not hesitate to show all the stages, to the delight of their fans!

JESSICA THIVENIN: MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER!

Although she spends much of her time with her baby boy, the beautiful Jessica Thivenin does not forget her husband, Thibault Garcia.

While we see them arguing on screen in “Les Marseillais VS Le Reste Du Monde 5”, this does not prevent the couple from loving each other with undeniable love. And they make it known!

So this morning, among a few other Snap Stories, Jessica Thivenin posted a declaration of love to her sweetheart on the social network. Thus, the young woman took a picture of him, lying in bed, from behind, revealing his tattoo.

In the caption, she writes: “I love you”, followed by several red heart emojis. It is certain that Thibault Garcia will appreciate this little attention from his wife when he wakes up!

See if he reacts during the day!



