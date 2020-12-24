Jessica Thivenin is happy to spend Christmas with Maylone

Jessica Thivenin is in a good mood today! Indeed, the beautiful blonse is about to spend Christmas Eve with all her family.

For a few days now, Jessica Thivenin and her little family have put their bags down in the south of France! Indeed, they made the trip to spend Christmas with their family!

Jessica Thivenin is at the height of happiness on Thursday, December 24, 2020! Indeed, the reality TV contestant is about to spend New Years Eve with her family! A moment of celebration that particularly delights the beautiful blonde!

So, via her Instagram story, Maylone’s mom expressed her joy at the idea of ​​spending these few days with family! Indeed, the whole family of the young woman as well as the family of her darling will be reunited for New Years Eve as well as D-Day!

“Tonight is New Years Eve. We are lucky because we don’t have a blended family and that allows us to have Christmas Eve together! »Jessica Thivenin said via her Instagram story.

JESSICA THIVENIN: “IT’S SO GOOD, I LOVE CHRISTMAS”

Via her Instagram story, Jessica Thivenin unveiled the program for these two days of festivity: “We bring everyone together, everyone comes to the house, my family, that of Thibault and we have Christmas Eve together! ”

“Every year we get to have Christmas Eve together. Jessica said. “Everyone sleeps at home and on the 25th, at noon (the next day) we have a little midday New Year’s Eve with my brother-in-law’s wife! ”

Jessica Thivenin then expressed her joy at the idea of ​​being together as a family: “So it’s going to be cool! In addition, this year, Maylone is big so we can enjoy more! Well, he’ll go to bed at the same time anyway, he’ll be in bed at 8 p.m. ”

“Santa Claus will be over tomorrow so he’ll open all his presents!” Anyway, it’s so good I love Christmas! I love this moment everyone gets together: we eat well, we laugh, we party … It’s so good! “



