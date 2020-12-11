Jessica Thivenin is doing a “everything fake” piqué!

Jessica Thivenin shared the new decor for her garden! She took the opportunity to throw a big spade to her many haters …

Jessica Thivenin is fed up with the criticisms of the pat of her haters! The latter therefore launched a big spade to their attention this morning.

Ever since she became famous, Maylone’s mom has had to keep making tune-ups or ranting… The price of success?

Jessica Thivenin is therefore fed up with being criticized all the time by haters and even more since Instagram has existed… Ouch!

Thus, Thibault Garcia’s sweetheart tries to get over it, but it’s complicated … Indeed, the haters are very numerous and scrutinize his every move …

Jessica Thivenin is one of the best-known reality TV contestants in France … And since this world does not have a good press, the young woman takes it even more than an average star …

JESSICA THIVENIN SENDING A WELL-PLACED PICK TO HER HATERS!

In story, on Instagram, the pretty Jessica Thivenin shares her life. Thus, year after year, we have seen her evolution as a woman, but also as a mother …

While some love seeing her as a mother, others use this new role to criticize the beautiful Marseillaise … You might as well say that when the haters attack her son, she spins!

Regardless, since starting TV, Jessica Thivenin has never hidden her penchant for cosmetic surgery. Thus, this aspect earned him almost all his criticisms!

Some say nothing is true about her! The beautiful blonde therefore sent a pick this morning explaining that she was putting fake trees in her garden …

Before anyone answers, she said: “Yes, everything is fake with me. From the forehead to the knees and through the garden! “



