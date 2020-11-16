Jessica Thivenin is controversial because of a huge scam!

Jessica Thivenin is currently in turmoil. The young woman is accused of having accused her subscribers with product placement.

Jessica Thivenin keeps talking about her these days. Indeed, the young woman is currently at the heart of a controversy. Some Internet users accuse him of having scammed his subscribers with very questionable product placement. MCE tells you everything!

Jessica Thivenin has been in the news for a few days now. Indeed, a few days ago, her lifelong sidekick, Julien Tanti, revealed that he was at war with her.

It all started on Snapchat. In a video, we hear Nabilla or Manon Marsault criticize her. “The hottest girls are the Nabillas, the Demdem, not the Jessica, we don’t care.”

Manon Marsault then spoke on Instagram. She had denied criticizing Jessica Thivenin: “Apparently I spoke about Jessica on a video that was filming. On the head of my children, it was not me who said that (…) “.

“Jess knows me well enough to know that if I have something to complain about, I’m going to tell her face. No unfortunately for you, it’s not me criticizing Jess in this recording ”.

JESSICA THIVENIN AT WAR WITH THE MARSEILLES?

Jessica Thivenin accused of scamming her community!

Julien Tanti posted a message a few hours later, stating about Jessica Thivenin, “She horrified me, she is no longer my friend”.

But if Jessica Thivenin is talking about her today, it’s for a whole different reason. Some internet users say the young woman tried to scam a lot of subscribers.

Indeed, for a long time the product placements of reality TV candidates have been singled out. They are accused of selling products that don’t work just to make money.

A few days ago, Jessica Thivenin therefore promoted a product to make breasts bigger. While she has prosthetics! A video strongly relayed on social networks and which has the gift of annoying Internet users.



