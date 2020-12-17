Jessica Thivenin is changing the decoration of her villa!

Reality TV starlet Jessica Thivenin is re-decorating her home in Dubai. We tell you more. Jessica Thivenin is redecorating her house in Dubai!

Thibault Garcia and his darling Jessica Thivenin decided to leave for Dubai two years ago. The couple settled there and now live there with their son Maylone.

Besides, the little family lives in a superb villa. And the young woman decided to make some changes.

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin explained to her followers on Snapchat that she was going to make some modifications in her villa. The new mother says she is going to hang a picture in what appears to be her dining room.

“We did it ourselves with pictures and everything. »She specifies. It is therefore understandable that the young parents have decided to personalize their decorative objects.

She also explains that there are workers who work in their garden. She also specifies that the latter are behind schedule.

JESSICA THIVENIN REDESIGNS THE DECOR OF HER HOUSE

Jessica Thivenin therefore decided to add her personal touch to decorate her house. But during this period of celebration, the young woman has necessarily put Christmas decorations.

Indeed, on some Stories of her Snapchat account, we notice that she has a large tree in her living room. We also see several small Christmas decorations.

But if Jessica Thivenin decided to redo the decor of her house, it was because she didn’t like it. In fact, last November the young woman explained on social networks that she did not invite her friends to her home because she did not like her house.

According to her, her villa is not warm enough. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t like my house. I do not find her welcoming. I don’t feel good there. She said on Snapchat.

Confidences that made the fans react a lot. “What would I like to have the same problems these ‘rich'” could read on the networks.



