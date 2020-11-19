Jessica Thivenin hints at the shooting of the Marseilles!

Would Jessica Thivenin have her tongue hanging out too well? It seems that she missed an info on the shooting of the Marseillais!

The beautiful Jessica Thivenin may have said too much about her planning for the coming weeks… Indeed, everything she does correlates with the filming of the Marseillais…

There have been several rumors surrounding the filming of the flagship W9 show lately! Between the place and the date, everyone has a little comment!

However, several clues showed that it would be done in Dubai and soon! Indeed, a few weeks ago Benijay, the producer of the show had landed in the Emirates accompanied by Marine and Océane El Himer!

Thus, everything suggested that the Marseillais would quickly resume service … Jessica Thivenin, Thibault, Benji and the Tanti were in the starting blocks!

However, the pandemic is still raging and there is a rumor of a possible cancellation! Indeed, one of the stars of the program left a big clue!

This is Jessica Thivenin who may have said too much … Read on!

JESSICA THIVENIN LETS A BIG INFO ON THE FILMING OF THE MARSEILLES

Recently, we can admire the Christmas tree of Jessica Thivenin! Indeed, the beautiful blonde is ahead for this year!

So her fans asked her why she had done it so early! The beautiful blonde replied: “You ask me why I made my tree so early. Since we are leaving in December for Christmas with the family, well, I just want to enjoy my Christmas tree. I don’t want to do it for a week. So I decided to make my tree now. ”

As the shooting could not do without her, we suspect that this info validates the fact that the shooting of the Marseillais is canceled for this end of the year … Ouch!

We will therefore have to wait to see Jessica Thivenin reconcile with her best friend!



