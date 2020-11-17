Jessica Thivenin has posted a Christmas family photo!

On her Instagram account, Jessica Thivenin shared several really adorable photos with her little family for the arrival of Christmas!

This Tuesday, November 17, Jessica Thivenin posted many pictures on her Instagram account where she posted herself with her little family. And the least we can say is that she caused a sensation with her fans.

Indeed, Jessica Thivenin took the pose with Thibault Garcia and their little boy Maylone. They displayed themselves in front of their huge Christmas tree, in their house in Dubai. At first, the pretty blonde appeared wearing a pretty white dress.

For his part, Thibault Garcia opted for a patterned shirt, black pants and sneakers. Jessica Thivenin’s little boy also appeared with his best smile. Dressed in a white blouse and jeans, he made the web crackle.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Jessica Thivenin also confided to her subscribers: “Santa Claus we are waiting for you (note: Christmas we are expecting) rather 1,2,3,4,5,6 or 7 ?? “.

JESSICA THIVENIN CRACKS THE CANVAS WITH HER FAMILY PHOTOS

With her pictures, Jessica Thivenin has collected more than 252,000 “likes” in just one hour from her fans. In the comments, the latter did not hesitate to compliment the little family.

It must be said that the young woman, Thibault Garcia and Maylone appeared really very accomplices all together. They were also unanimous on the social network. One thing is certain, they have cracked the fans.

Under the photos of the reality TV contestant, fans also wrote: “The most beautiful of families. And the first Christmases with the family are the best. “, ” Very beautiful family. “But also” Woaw the photos are magnificent “.

For her part, Stéphanie Durant also left a message under the photo of her former best friend. She also wrote: “Too beautiful”. Now, fans are also waiting for her to have her baby!



