Jessica Thivenin had dinner with Amelie Neten’s son

On social media, Jessica Thivenin shared that she was very happy to have dinner with Amelie Neten’s son! For the past few days, Jessica Thivenin has been the center of attention, without even doing too much! And for good reason !

Although she has never carried Nabilla in her heart, it does appear that the two women are at war! And yet, they look very similar!

They both live in Dubai with their husband and toddler son. What’s more, they are also real reality TV starlets!

Thus, they also have the same friends. Starting with Amélie Neten, Maeva Ghennam. Even Manon Marsault and Julien Tanti!

But obviously the competition is tough! A few days ago, during an evening with friends, Nabilla and Manon Marsault started clashing Jessica Thivenin!

JESSICA THIVENIN: TOTALLY FAN OF AMÉLIE’S SON!

They were all three at the concert of Maitre Gims. At the end of the evening, Nabilla, Manon Marsault and Demdem partied with the rapper.

During a snap taken by Demdem, we heard: “The hottest chicks are Nabilla, Wejdene, but not Jessica, we don’t care. ”

At the moment, Jessica Thivenin has not yet answered! She’s way too busy for that! Indeed, she is currently having dinner with Amelie Neten’s son!

And she is very proud of it! Eh yes ! She finds him really too cute!

Jessica Thivenin said on Instagram, “So I’m with the cutest child I see for the first time. He is so sweet that I am so happy to eat with him! ”

Amelie Neten’s son then waved to her. Something that made her mother laugh!



