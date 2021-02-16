Jessica Thivenin goes to the Maldives with candidates!

In Story of her Instagram account, Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais) confided that she was going to go to the Maldives with other candidates!

For years now, many reality TV candidates have decided to drop off their bags in Dubai. This is particularly the case of Jessica Thivenin. And other candidates from the Marseillais.

Dubai is the hot new city for reality TV contestants. They all meet there to the surprise of the fans. Almost all Marseillais have decided to leave Marseilles for Dubai.

This is the case of Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais), her husband, Maeva but also the Tanti. Recently, Benjamin Samat dropped off her suitcases in her new villa in Dubai. Next to each other, they take the opportunity to spend time together.

Earlier this week, Maylone’s mom told her fans that she was spending golf nights with Stéphanie and Theo. It must be said that the two candidates have not let go since they met.

In the Marseillais, Jessica and Stéphanie formed a really top duo. Very close to each other, they never left each other. Sadly, the two had a history that spanned several years.

But to the delight of fans, Jessica Thivenin and Stéphanie Durant are once again very close. The latter even participated in the filming of the Marseillais. Fans can’t wait to see them on screen.

JESSICA THIVENIN (THE MARSEILLES) VERY HAPPY TO GO TO THE MALDIVES

If Jessica Thivenin spends time with her former best friend in Dubai, or in Les Marseillais, that’s not all. Indeed, Thibault’s wife has also announced that she is going on vacation with the pretty brunette.

This Monday, January 15, Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais) spoke on social networks. It was in the Story of her Instagram account that the pretty blonde announced this news to her fans.

The reality TV candidate also confided: “Yesterday we reserved the Maldives. So that’s it, we’re going to the Maldives from the 24th to the 1st, too good. Frankly we are going to rest with Maylone, all the friends ”.

She also added: “Namely Benji (Les Marseillais), Steph, Theo, Maddy, Flo. Small relaxing stay in the Maldives. I’m so happy, I can’t wait. D-9 ”. One thing is for sure, she is also looking forward to spending time with her friends on vacation.

The mother will still have to wait ten days before spending the dream vacation in the Maldives. Fans are wondering if she will have to stay in bed for her 2nd pregnancy.

In the event that Jessica Thivenin (Les Marseillais) should stay at home, she decided to take full advantage while waiting for the doctor’s advice. It will take patience to find out more. Case to follow!