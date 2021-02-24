Jessica Thivenin displays her husband Thibault Garcia!

The star of the Marseillais often shares her daily life. Today Jessica Thivenin makes fun of her husband Thibaut Garcia on her Snap.

Since her first participation in the Marseillais, Jessica Thivenin has enjoyed great notoriety. Besides, she never has her tongue in her pocket. Thus, she often waves the Web.

On her social networks, Thibault Garcia’s wife shares her life. Between her daily life as a mother and her life as a star, her fans are therefore served.

Today, she speaks on Snap and laughs at her husband. And for good reason, it seems that the young dad had a little accident.

The star of the Marseillais therefore declares: “I must share this with you. It’s gross I don’t care. This morning I get up I go to the toilet, and there I walk in the wet. And here is my darling peed on the floor. ”

She then adds: “Like men, they don’t know how to pee in a toilet. I do not understand. Look at his response. Jessica Thivenin then shares a screenshot of her conversation with her husband.

The beautiful brunette is therefore justified: “It happens to me once a year, that’s what being calibrated. This answer made her darling laugh a lot. Moreover, he tries to make believe that this small accident is that of his dog June.

She explains, “I don’t know if what makes me laugh the most is that he clearly assumes or that he wanted to accuse June.”

The favorite of the Marseillais should soon tell a new misadventure. To be continued.