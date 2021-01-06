Jessica Thivenin declared all her love for Dubai!

The sublime Jessica Thivenin posted a wonderful video from Dubai! The young woman is indeed in awe of her city!

Jessica Thivenin has just posted a wonderful video of Dubai via her Instagram story! The beautiful blonde is a fan of the city where she lives!

It’s no secret that Jessica Thivenin and all her little family live in Dubai! Indeed, it has been years since the couple chose to leave France for this villa in the United Arab Emirates.

A choice that the candidate of the Marseillais does not regret at all! Indeed, the latter is always amazed by this city! Indeed, today, via her Instagram story, the beautiful blonde posted a video of the huge city tours!

A post that we let you admire below! This is of course a screenshot of the Instagram story of the beautiful Jessica Thivenin! “Such a beautiful city,” captioned Jessica!

JESSICA THIVENIN, CRAZY IN LOVE OF HER DARLING THIBAULT

Two days ago, Jessica Thivenin posted two photos of herself via her Instagram feed! Photos where the young woman posed with her husband Thibault Garcia! “Small Sunday selfie! One more year by your side, even if sometimes you get me drunk, I love you too much anyway! ”

So wrote the young woman in the caption of her post! A publication that Internet users loved! Indeed, the pictures in question already have more than 300,000 likes on the social network!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, Internet users were keen to compliment the two lovebirds! Adorable comments that will please Jessica Thivenin!

We let you admire the two pictures in question of Jessica and her darling! They look more in love than ever … Watch your eyes: