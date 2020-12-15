Jessica Thivenin completely fan of Christmas

Jessica Thivenin has fallen for Christmas decorations again! The star raided the shops to revamp her living room. We show you …

Jessica Thivenin doesn’t do things by halves when it comes to Christmas! The young woman still bought many decorations for her living room. And the result is quite impressive! We let you discover …

Jessica Thivenin loves to confide in her fans on Instagram. Indeed, the star films her daily life to share her adventures with her admirers.

As Christmas approaches, the it-girl never stops shopping to decorate her house. She then takes her community to do their shopping with them.

Yesterday, Thibault’s sweetheart went to the Dubai Mall for a walk with her son Maylone. And surprise! The star has fallen for Christmas items again.

Jessica Thivenin couldn’t resist the temptation. She bought new accessories to make her house even more magical as the holidays approach!

The young mother was also eager to go home to put her new purchases in the living room!

JESSICA THIVENIN UNVEILS HER INCREDIBLE CHRISTMAS DECORATION!

The pretty blonde is very impressed with the result. She laughs looking at her living room and declares: “I think when my husband comes home, he will take me for sick! I bought too much stuff again. ”

Jessica Thivenin then films her house. We can then see a huge Santa Claus, reindeer figurines and XXL barley sugar.

The star has seen the big picture again! And yet, the young mother will not spend the holidays in her house. She then confesses to her fans: “I have to stop! We’re leaving soon .. we’re not even having Christmas here! But it’s so beautiful, I want to put it everywhere! “. Not sure that Thibault appreciates!

So how will the young man react when he finds out about his sweetheart’s new crush? To be continued!



